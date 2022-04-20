“A Coffin in Egypt” was the new play at the Plaza Theatre in Wharton this past month.
The play was written by Pulitzer and Academy Award winning author Horton Foote, who just so happened to be from Wharton. Its plot is based on the story of a 90-year-old woman who lived in Egypt, Texas, during the early 20th century, and is currently at death’s doorstep.
The main character, Mrs. Myrtle Bledsoe (played by Wharton’s very own, Kathy Johse), tells the story of her life and the dramatic events that caused a small town, as well as her own relationships, much strife. We learn Mrytle was left with a house to waste away in. Her home was well persevered and was an accurate manifestation of Myrtle herself.
This is said to be true by another character, Jessie, the caretaker who calls her beautiful. The story continues with touches of both tragedy and surrealism. With what amounts to essentially a one-act show, Kathy Johse did a phenomenal job portraying this fierce, southern belle.
Everyone who has seen the play so far says Johse gave another excellent performance as she has done many times before at the Plaza. She has been involved in many of the Plaza’s plays, showing her talents in every range of stage performance. But this once takes the cake as she reigns as the star of the one-act play.
Unfortunately, the last performance of ‘Coffin in Egypt’ took place this past weekend, so I hope you were able to see the talent for yourself. We hope that in the future, performances will not fall on specials weekends, such as Easter Sunday, so everyone gets a chance to see Wharton’s talent on stage.
We are grateful to have been able to enjoy yet another one of Horton Foote’s masterpieces right here in Wharton. Here’s a fun fact. Did you know the Fine Arts Building at Wharton County Junior College is named in Foote’s honor? The college also presents an annual scholarship award in his name to students who attend college here.
Let’s talk about another fun theater experience that recently took place on the Wharton Monterey Square last month. The Wharton Lion’s Club invited the Wharton Pilot Club and the Wharton Chamber of Commerce to put on a new event called “Movie Night on the Courthouse Lawn.” A shocking 300-plus Wharton residents came out with blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the Disney movie, “Encanto,” on the big screen with family and friends.
Local restaurants, such as Pizza Hut, Domino’s and Mr. Gatti’s donated pizza, and our local Pepsi distributor donated drinks for the event. The Munchie Cuisine (another local vendor) was there with tacos and was sold out in under an hour. The Plaza Theatre also opened its doors to provide access to restrooms, and sold popcorn to the large crowd.
We want to thank the organizations, restaurants and the many volunteers who came together to make the evening a huge success. And let’s not forget to thank our Wharton Police Department for being there to volunteer, and keep us safe. What a fun time for residents of all ages to enjoy!
The Lion’s Club, Pilot Club and chamber hope to make this a quarterly event, free to those who would like to attend, and are looking at having the next one in June. You can find out more details about the event by contacting the Wharton Chamber of Commerce at 979-532-1862.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.