Changing Medicare plans can be nerve-wracking

Toni:
When I first enrolled in Medicare in 2019, I picked a Medicare supplement plan F. In 2021 I was approached by a telemarketer on my cell phone, and he talked me into Plan K which cost less than Plan F since I was in good health.
I was hospitalized in November 2022 due to diabetic issues when I passed out in the doctor’s office. Now I am a serious diabetic causing me to have kidney issues needing dialysis to survive.
Since I have Plan K, I must pay the deductible plus 50% cost until I meet the Medicare Supplement’s maximum out of pocket which is almost $7,000. I tried to go back to Plan F, but the agent said I couldn’t because of the dialysis.
I thought with Medicare pre-existing conditions did not count. Can you help me to understand this? Your assistance would be appreciated.
Thanks, Anthony, Las Vegas, Nevada
Anthony:
What a great question! Americans who do not have health problems need to realize that a health care crisis can happen when you least expect it! While they want to save a few dollars, they don’t realize that they must answer health underwriting questions to qualify for a new Medicare Supplement.
Anthony, you went from the top-of-the-line Medicare Plan F Supplement, where you would have zero out-of-pocket and all Medicare covered expenses would be covered 100% to a Plan K with an out-of-pocket of $6,940 for covered Medicare expenses for 2023.
Because you now have End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) which requires dialysis; you cannot qualify for a new Medicare Supplement since you cannot pass the health underwriting.
Your options are to either stay on your Medicare Plan K or go with a Medicare Advantage HMO or PPO plan. But you will have to wait until the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 if you would like to change to a Medicare Advantage Plan, which, unlike a Medicare Supplement, has no health questions.
I would advise you to talk with your healthcare providers about which Medicare Advantage Plan meets their qualifications.
There are two chapters in the Medicare Survival Guide Advanced Edition which explain the difference in Medicare Supplements and Part C Medicare Advantage Plans. In chapter 6, I explain what Medicare Part C (aka Medicare Advantage plans) are and the different type of plans – HMO, PPO, PFFS (Private Fee for Service), SNP (Special Needs Plans). In chapter 8, I discuss Medicare Supplements, also known as Medigap policies.
With a Medicare Supplement, the most comprehensive plans that cover more of your Medicare expenses are Plan F, Plan G and Plan N.
Medicare Supplement plan F covers most of the Medicare approved amounts with zero out of your pocket, but one must have enrolled in Medicare Part A prior to Jan. 1, 2020, to enroll in Plan F.
Medicare Supplement Plan G is like Plan F and is available to Medicare beneficiaries whose Medicare Part A starts after Jan. 1, 2020. The difference in Plan F and G is that Plan G does not include the Part B deductible of $226 for 2023.
Medicare Supplement Plan N has lower premiums with higher out-of-pocket costs. There is a $20 co-pay for a doctor’s visit and a $50 co-pay for the emergency room with the Part B deductible not covered. In addition, Part B excess charges are not paid for by the insurance company (which Plan G covers).
Take time to discover which Medicare option is right for you. For more Medicare information, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664. Visit www.seniorresource.com/medicare-moments to listen to Toni’s Medicare Moments podcasts and to also download the Toni Says Medicare Prescription Drug Survival Guide. Toni’s book “Medicare Survival Guide Advanced” edition is available at www.tonisays.com.
