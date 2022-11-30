It’s the season for Christmas commercials

Finished off the Thanksgiving leftovers, flipped the calendar over to December, and now ’tis the season… for holiday advertising.
From surprising your loved one with a new car for Christmas to unbelievable sales on everything you need, or maybe never knew you needed, there is no escaping the barrage of broadcast, print and digital advertising.
Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday. Catchy names trying to entice people to shop.
I remember when Black Friday was a big deal. People who would wait in line for retail stores to open their doors at midnight Friday after Thanksgiving to begin their Christmas shopping.
Black Friday started before the age of online shopping so if folks really had something they wanted, waiting in line for a Black Friday deal may have been the best bet for securing a hot commodity holiday item.
Then along came the internet and shopping 24/7 from the comfort of our home. Now it feels like black Friday starts after Labor Day, which is followed by Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, which now has evolved into Cyber Week. It only makes sense, if stores are going to extend Cyber Monday’s deals until midnight Tuesday or Wednesday, it might all well be a week-long event.
I have been receiving a constant flow of emails this week encouraging me to shop these Cyber Monday deals. One claimed the 30% discount would end at midnight and they were for real this time. But were they really?
I’m a seasoned shopper. I know there are good deals and then there are better deals. But bombarding me with ads claiming these deals aren’t going to last long doesn’t really motivate me to shop. Especially when I’m fairly certain the next time I check my email the same store will be offering me another deal.
I’m really just hoping my hubby surprises me with a new puppy or a new vehicle. Like the commercial I’ve seen dozens of times where the guy whistles and a cute puppy comes bouncing through the snow to his wife. Then she whistles and a brand new trucks blows over the hill for him. I just wonder, does that ever happen in real life or just on TV?
Happy shopping and I hope you find all the best deals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.