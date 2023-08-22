Travel to Mexico for a vacation was fun and safe in the not-too-distant past. Looking back a few years – more than a few actually – I was a member of the Bullfight Aficionado’s Club. An aficionado is, of course, a person who is very knowledgeable and enthusiastic about an activity, subject, or pastime. I don’t know how knowledgeable we were but we were certainly enthusiastic about it, and the prospect of a Mexico trip. It was a short-lived organization, though I can’t imagine why. Well I can, but this is a family newspaper. In any event, the one trip to a genuine bullfight was unforgettable.
Our small group consisted of nine people. Upon arriving to Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, we settled in, then trekked to the bullring. This was the day before the event and we had arranged for a special viewing of the bulls.
Bulls are not meant to see an actual person at eye level until he sees the matador, so we walked up stairs and carefully walked on narrow boards, looking down on the magnificent animals from above. There were four of them and their healthy fur shone in the late afternoon sun.
Once back on the ground, we were invited to sit and enjoy some dinner. We found odd assortments of seats in the shadow of the stadium, letting the tantalizing aroma of cooking food tease and tempt us. A large wok-shaped metal dish rested above an open fire. In the dish was the most delicious paella I’ve ever tasted. Ice cold beer in paper bags, along with a chunk of dense bread, was handed to each of us and the convivial meal was over too soon.
On the day of the bullfight, we filed into the stadium to our shady side seats. My appetite for such a sport was minimal at the time and remains so. But at this particular event, an odd thing happened.
In Nueva Laredo, the bull ring is round with wooden bleachers and in front of the bleachers is a walkway, or alley. The alley is about ten feet wide and then there is a 4 ½ foot tall inner wall. The inner wall separates and protects the alley and bleachers from the actual bullfight arena.
A throng of men and women milled about in the alley or leaned on the inner wall, elbows draped over it, eager for the event to begin. As friends greeted one another, tensions began to rise. Everyone was there to see a bullfight.
Today, bullfighting is legal only in limited locales where it is considered part of the culture, the heritage of that place. It is an ancient display of man versus beast. The bull and the matador enter the arena and they begin the dance of death, with no one knowing who the dance is for.
But on this day, the bull was having none of it. With one great, elegant leap over the inner wall, he caused immediate chaos in the alley and in the bleachers.
In great disbelief, we members of the Bullfight Aficionado’s Club watched as hundreds scrambled to scale the inner wall and jump into the ring, away from the now-panicking bull.
We were safe but it was frantic and then funny, when we learned no one was injured. It was a rare thing to have happened. I don’t remember how this breach was resolved but what I do know is that the bull was granted a reprieve on his life and went on to do what bulls do best. Olé!
Teri Mathis is an author and businesswoman living and working in Wharton. Look for her columns on Wednesdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.