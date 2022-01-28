We’d like to tell you who the award recipients will be at the 103rd Banquet of the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture. We are excited!

Lisa Freese will be honored as the 2022 Educator of the Year.

The 2022 Community Service Award recipient will be Debbie Folks.

And Roberson Air Conditioning, Mike Roberson president, will be the 2022 Business of the Year.

The banquet will be Tuesday, March 8, at the Wharton Civic Center. Hinze’s is cooking up lasagna. The theme will be “The Roaring ’20s.”

The three honorees are the latest in a long line of honoring our own. In recent history, the Business or Business Person of the year started in 2009. Educator was in 2011. And the Community Service award started in 2014.

Here are the previous recipients:

Business Person of the Year

Joe Freudenberger, 2020

Margaret and Edwin Bucek, 2019

Scott Lovejoy, 2018

Carlos E. Bonnot, 2017

Jeanne Vonderau, 2016

Don Carlson, 2015

Freddie Pekar, 2014

Randy and Melanie Chumchal, 2013

Karen Machann, 2012

Larry Wadler, 2011

A.J. Rath, 2010

Mary Lee Ondrias, 2009

Educator of the year

Stacie Konvicka, 2020

Janet Johnson, 2019

Tina Herrington, 2018

Roben Eller, 2017

Sara Cochran Wind, 2016

Wanda Popp, 2015

Carol Grogan, 2014

Ethel Garrett and Kathy Reynolds, 2013

Cyndi Maffett, 2012

Pat Herring, 2011

Community Service Award

Makyla Monroe, 2020

Abby King, 2019

Stephanie Konvicka, 2018

John William, 2017

Sherry Smith, Kara Suchadoll and Jackie Kemp, 2016

Leroy Dettling, 2015

Christine Stransky, 2014.

