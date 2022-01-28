We’d like to tell you who the award recipients will be at the 103rd Banquet of the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture. We are excited!
Lisa Freese will be honored as the 2022 Educator of the Year.
The 2022 Community Service Award recipient will be Debbie Folks.
And Roberson Air Conditioning, Mike Roberson president, will be the 2022 Business of the Year.
The banquet will be Tuesday, March 8, at the Wharton Civic Center. Hinze’s is cooking up lasagna. The theme will be “The Roaring ’20s.”
The three honorees are the latest in a long line of honoring our own. In recent history, the Business or Business Person of the year started in 2009. Educator was in 2011. And the Community Service award started in 2014.
Here are the previous recipients:
Business Person of the Year
Joe Freudenberger, 2020
Margaret and Edwin Bucek, 2019
Scott Lovejoy, 2018
Carlos E. Bonnot, 2017
Jeanne Vonderau, 2016
Don Carlson, 2015
Freddie Pekar, 2014
Randy and Melanie Chumchal, 2013
Karen Machann, 2012
Larry Wadler, 2011
A.J. Rath, 2010
Mary Lee Ondrias, 2009
Educator of the year
Stacie Konvicka, 2020
Janet Johnson, 2019
Tina Herrington, 2018
Roben Eller, 2017
Sara Cochran Wind, 2016
Wanda Popp, 2015
Carol Grogan, 2014
Ethel Garrett and Kathy Reynolds, 2013
Cyndi Maffett, 2012
Pat Herring, 2011
Community Service Award
Makyla Monroe, 2020
Abby King, 2019
Stephanie Konvicka, 2018
John William, 2017
Sherry Smith, Kara Suchadoll and Jackie Kemp, 2016
Leroy Dettling, 2015
Christine Stransky, 2014.
