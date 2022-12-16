Dear editor,
At Wharton High School, four weeks into the semester, approximately 40 students did not have their class schedule. This is incompetent and unacceptable. Parents of seniors are advised to check their child’s credits to be sure that the child will have the credits to graduate in June.
