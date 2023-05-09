In response to a rebuttal opinion article sent by Christine Stransky, per editorial published by WJS editor Joe Southern, I find it important to redefine certain claims stated as fact. My purpose is not to criticize but to clarify statements.
She identified Wharton County Historical Commission as placing a full-page ad re: “Hopper project” having misstatements and untruths. WCHC is a state mandated organization created 1956, wherein all Texas county commissioner courts must appoint members to be charged with protecting, preserving and promoting the heritage of Texas. Wharton County Heritage Partnership is a 501-C3 organized 2019 with independent county-wide membership. WCHP placed the ad. The two organizations have similar goals, but WCHP is not under state or county oversight other than that as 501-C3.
Per sale of 500 Abell St. property, Stransky wrote: “No other entity offered” a bid. Next paragraph she reverses statement saying WCHC had legal issues regarding offer made by WCHC and neither city nor WISD needs educational buildings. However, it was a WCHP bid not WCHC. WCHP’s bid was given to WISD, but without knowledge of “closed session” discussion it is unknown if their bid was revealed or discussed.
Stransky reprimands Joe Southern for using “low-income” for the proposed housing at 500 Abell St., however, the $8.75 million grant for these units is from HUD. HUD’s purpose in providing housing grants is creating new living quarters when catastrophic conditions contribute to loss of available housing for “low-moderate income families.” 51% of the units must be offered first to low-moderate income families, but after 10 years the rent can be raised and anyone wanting a unit qualifies.
First units at 500 Abell St. scheduled to be completed will be within the school structure by converting single classrooms into estimated 600-square-foot apartments. A loft provides sleeping space. Low-moderate income families have first choice. Few families will seek these accommodations no matter their income level, but could appeal to young singles, if they qualify.
A current lack of “truth in advertising” exists at the low-moderate income units next door to Wharton Chamber of Commerce. They don’t resemble the homey “bungalow” depiction seen on the sign at that site. Same company who built those units has the grant to build those at 500 Abell St. site using similar dream-home promotion visuals.
What exists is two different opinions as to what educational needs should be in place within WISD and how important is an historic site and structure. Should it be one saved for the part this site played in history of WISD, City of Wharton, State of Texas, and how it helped change educational standards across the USA? Or site with 34 proposed housing units?
Former elementary student at 500 Abell St., 1957 graduate of WHS, former WCJC Trustee, Wharton County Historian, and WISD taxpayer.
