Once in a blue dog you’ll come across one of these

Recently I engaged a trapper to come on our property to trap a small herd of black buck antelope.
He had a young dog with him that was obviously some kind of breed but unrecognizable to me. He was beautiful, medium size, and had blue eyes that Frank Sinatra would have envied. The owner told me he was a Lacy, the state dog of Texas.
I reported this news in a Pokin’ Fun column in only one sentence and admitted that the Lacy, (which I mistakenly misspelled as Lacey), and his status as state dog, was news to me. In less than a gigabyte I was informed by email from Robert Lacy that the breed was developed by four brothers about mid-1800s.
Robert is a “most likely” descendant of William Demetrius Lacy, one of the signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence from Mexico, and he was sure the whole family would have been hacked off at my also misspelling their name. The granite used to build the state capital came from Lacy land around Marble Falls. Robert was nice about it but hinted that the brothers might still put a hex on me if I didn’t get my doggone facts straight.
To quote Robert Lacy, “legend has it they were bred up from a greyhound, English Shepard and a pet wolf. They mostly took the blue color of the greyhound (but colors range from red to tri colors red and blue with white markings. Legend has it that the dogs got their herding instinct from the English Shepard and their tenacity and hardiness from the wolf).
Back in the day before TV entertainment and Livestock Weekly to read, guys entertained themselves by hunting varmints at night. They have been recognized also as cow dogs, sheep dogs, squirrel dogs, blood trailers and even drug sniffing dogs for the border patrol. Legend also has it that Fred Gibson was brought up with Lacy dogs and that “Old Yeller” was based on Lacy dogs.
I have had Lacy dogs for 40 years and have been a breeder for 20 of those years.
By the way I am told the pups all have blue eyes, both of ’em, when they are born, and as they mature gradually turn yellow, sort of a built-in biological odometer I suppose.
Thanks Robert for the education and spell checking. You really did teach an old Doc new tricks. (See www.lacyranchwtx.com for a video of the dogs at work).
I leave this epistle with a Jerry Clower story about a mountain lion hunter in the hills of Kentucky and his Lacy dog, Old Blue, who had treed a lion near a railroad track about 2 a.m. The lion jumped out of the tree and headed for higher ground. Old Blue caught him and a most horrific battle ensued on the tracks.
It went on for what seemed like an eternity. A freight train rounded the bend, the lion jumped free and the train killed Old Blue; thunder and lightning, fire was flashing. The hunter cried and ripped his garments in grief. A fellow hunter tried to console him… “Don’t take it so hard Zeke. You have a litter of his pups to carry on the legend.”
“It ain’t that,” said Zeke, “I grieve for Old Blue’s eternal peace of mind. He always will believe that miserable cat killed him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.