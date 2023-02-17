I attended the WISD Board of Trustees meeting held Feb. 9 and signed up for public comments re: Four-day school week proposal. I understand teachers and administrative staff wanting four-day, but at what cost to education, which is the purpose of any ISD. Having attended numerous board meetings, I noticed half of the seating once available in board room was missing. During student certificate presentation I could barely make out what Superintendent O’Guinn was saying from my seat on the back row. I was next-to-last speaker called for public comments and noticed microphone for PC podium was turned away from PC chair and faced back wall, which contributed to audience not able to clearly hear comments. A separate room was available using TV coverage of meeting but due to microphone placement, hard to hear comments during PC and business meeting sessions.
My comments taken from national survey of 1,600 ISDs using four-day week. There were some positive results, but negative results outnumbered positive. Budget savings: Most ISDs had less than 0.05% with highest only 2%; this small amount did not make up for lower test scores to meet challenge of college readiness. Employee impact: Four-day cut income of bus drivers, cafeteria and maintenance workers causing many to quit and hardship on finding replacements.
Student learning: Four-day 35-hour work week study revealed decreased productivity in learning due to longer hours per day. Most affected were elementary students due to 60 fewer hours; students who ride buses suffer the most. Free Day 5: Alternate sites available for students when both parents work were not first choice for older students; giving poor choices with no supervision resulting in some negative consequences. Teachers expected to do paperwork on Day 5, either at home or on campus; false impression four-day gives teachers long weekend for family time.
Using these stats, it is my opinion a four-day school week can only work in the best of circumstances, but like the new football stadium will not add to scholastic census, nor remove low test scores, nor improve conditions in the classroom, nor bring certified teaching staff begging to be hired. In 2020, WISD beginning teacher’s salary $47,463; average salary $50,801 which is $6,840 less than state average. TEA admits public school funds could drop drastically at poor rated ISDs due to a planned voucher program in Texas. This would allow parents to send their school age children to a private, charter, or home schooling and receive state funding that would have gone to their district ISD. Current chronic absenteeism by all students at WISD is 7.4%-8%, adding to reduced state funding.
I applaud those WISD Board of Trustee members who voted down four-day school week. Given 2022 statistics of 1,600 schools who use four-day, this was wise and informed of not making another mistake on how to improve education of youth now attending WISD schools. As former graduate of WISD, I support decisions to increase education levels so our youth become productive adults who can boast they got their start to well-paying careers based on a good education at WISD.
