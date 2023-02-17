Dear editor,

I attended the WISD Board of Trustees meeting held Feb. 9 and signed up for public comments re: Four-day school week proposal. I understand teachers and administrative staff wanting four-day, but at what cost to education, which is the purpose of any ISD. Having attended numerous board meetings, I noticed half of the seating once available in board room was missing. During student certificate presentation I could barely make out what Superintendent O’Guinn was saying from my seat on the back row. I was next-to-last speaker called for public comments and noticed microphone for PC podium was turned away from PC chair and faced back wall, which contributed to audience not able to clearly hear comments. A separate room was available using TV coverage of meeting but due to microphone placement, hard to hear comments during PC and business meeting sessions. 

