Presidents kill because they can

Wharton, TX (77488)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 99F. W winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 73F. SSE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.