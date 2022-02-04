Long ago, the names of two county commissioners disappeared from the county courthouse’s original cornerstone.
Julie Freeman, in her 2015 master's thesis, writes:
“The original stone bore the names of the county’s first two black county commissioners, who were elected during Reconstruction. They resigned amid racial tensions after the White Man’s Union Association took political control of Wharton. The story is told that the original cornerstone was dropped and its pieces dumped into the Colorado River during the 1935 renovation to obscure the significance of blacks in Wharton’s history.”
That excerpt is from “Up She Rises: The Birth and Legacy of the Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program,” published by Baylor University, 2015.
As the courthouse was being restored, the cornerstone was replaced with a replica of the original. In the ceremony to dedicate the correct cornerstone, the descendants were present to see a wrong made right for their ancestors.
I know there are many uplifting stories out there. But this one will outlive all of us. It is an edifice to what’s right in the world that’s all too often the opposite.
