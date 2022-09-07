Dear editor,
Recently, Wharton ISD board members Miguel Santes, Sherrell Speer, and I toured Sivells Elementary with Mrs. Amalia Villarreal and Mrs. Donna Grissom.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
Dear editor,
Recently, Wharton ISD board members Miguel Santes, Sherrell Speer, and I toured Sivells Elementary with Mrs. Amalia Villarreal and Mrs. Donna Grissom.
Physically, the school looks wonderful. The hallways have colored tape down the middle – the color corresponding to each grade level. This tells the little tykes they are in the right area. Throughout the school there are carpets with colored circles large enough to accommodate a sitting child. The conduct in the classroom was orderly and the children appeared to be engaged with what the teacher was saying.
Mrs. Villarreal has a plan for new teachers to be guided in their instruction by experienced teachers. Each grade level meets periodically to discuss teaching strategy.
We can be sure our children are getting a good start under the capable hands of Principal Villarreal and Mrs. Grisson.
Ann Witt
WISD Trustee
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.