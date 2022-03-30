Our Texas court system has experienced a significant increase in eviction lawsuits filed in recent months.
Texas law has made it illegal for a landlord to personally remove a tenant from the rental unit. The only person who can legally remove a tenant is an officer of the law, authorized by the judge who allowed the eviction to occur. To be clear, a landlord must legally terminate the tenancy by first providing the tenant written notice. If the tenant does not move out after receiving this notice, the landlord can then file an eviction lawsuit.
Notice of Termination With Cause: In Texas, a landlord can terminate a tenancy early if the tenant does not pay rent or violates the lease (rental) agreement such as conducting an illegal activity, disturbing the other tenants; or keeping a dog when none are allowed. Before filing an eviction lawsuit, the landlord must first give the tenant a three-day Notice to Vacate, unless the lease or rental agreement provides for a shorter or longer notice period. If the tenant does not move out of the rental unit at the end of the three days, then the landlord can file an eviction lawsuit (also known as a forcible detainer suit).
Failure to pay rent on time is often the most common grounds for eviction. Rent is generally considered late a day past its due date provided there is no grace period stated in the agreement. If the tenant pays the rent within those three days, and the landlord accepts the rent, then the eviction process is halted.
Notice of Termination Without Cause: The rules for terminating a tenancy without cause vary depending on whether the tenancy is a month-to-month rental agreement or fixed term lease.
When a Texas landlord wishes to end the tenancy of a tenant who has a month-to-month rental agreement, the amount of notice required depends on how often the tenant pays rent:
- If the tenant pays monthly, the tenancy ends one month after the day on which notice is given.
- If the tenant pays rent more frequently, the tenancy ends the day following the number of days equal to how often the tenant pays rent. Example: if the tenant pays rent every 14 days, the landlord must give 14 days’ notice that starts the day after the notice is given.
This written notice must state the date by which the tenancy will end and that the tenant must move out of the rental unit by that time.
In Texas, a landlord cannot evict a fixed-term tenant without probable cause provided the tenant has not violated any rules (i.e. they can stay until their rental period ends.)
When the lease period expires, the landlord is not required to give the tenant notice their lease is not being renewed unless specifically stated in the lease agreement. Thus, if the tenant has a year-long lease that expires in December, the landlord is not obligated to give notice to move out by the end of December.
When tenants do not move out at end of lease, they become holdover tenants – tenants who do not have the protection of a lease. A Texas landlord must give a holdover tenant a three-day notice to vacate. If the tenant does not move out, then the landlord can file an eviction lawsuit with the court.
Texas law mandates that landlords carefully follow all state eviction rules and procedures; otherwise, the court can refuse to issue an Order of Eviction. The established rules are in place to ensure that evictions are justified and that evicted tenants have enough time to find a new place to live.
In closing, please understand that Constructive Evictions or self-help evictions are illegal. A Landlord cannot simply:
- Cut-off the tenant’s electric, water, and/or heat supply;
- Change the locks to prevent the tenant from entering the property; or
- Vandalize or destroy the tenant’s property.
Every eviction is different and contingent upon the lease/rental agreement signed by the tenant and the landlord. The eviction process only begins after the issuance of proper Notice to Vacate. The notification process can take from three to 30 days depending on the reason for eviction and the lease agreement.
It is highly recommended that parties maintain accurate accounting records and whenever there is question please consult a licensed Landlord-Tenant Attorney before attempting to take the law into your own hands.
