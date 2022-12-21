I think you hit the nail on the head about the school superintendent. If it walks like a duck then it’s a duck. I think you have been played. As long as your relationship with (Michael) O’Guin is neutral or non-con he will appear to be working with you. It’s like he went to Sylvester Turner school of gaslighting.
If somebody is continuously telling you they are being transparent then odds are they aren’t. Nobody likes negative information but all covering up poop does is delay the stench. Granted there has been a string of situations that appear to be out of his control but when you dig into the culture of an organization that appears to be rotting, those situations become less random and nearly guaranteed.
In nearly every other school district I have ever heard of if a teacher is busted for abusing a child then a letter is sent to all the students in the affected areas explaining the problem and what they are going to do about it. They don’t wait for Channel 13 to air out their dirty laundry.
But I feel the most troubling problem you pointed out was that the superintendent admonishes the board for trying to be transparent. Admonishes! He works at the pleasure of the board. The board was elected by the city to be the representation of the taxpayer to the superintendent through the administration. Makes me wonder who was behind all the problems with the illegal budget that was reported on page one of the Dec. 17 edition. Something is amiss. Either the board needs to find their grit or we need a new board.
Supposedly in the last election two people ran and won their school board election on the premise they were going fix this mess. Can’t blame O’Guin. If he can make the board work at his pleasure then darn straight he has no reason change.
