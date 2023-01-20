Groovy chamber banquet to honor community leaders

The Wharton Chamber of Commerce and will honor Wharton’s own with three awards presented at the 104th Annual Banquet on Thursday, March 9.
The award recipients will be:
Baird Properties, Russ Baird – Business of the Year 2023.
Fritz Zarate – Educator of the Year 2023.
Karen Smith – Community Service Award 2023.
The banquet invitations are slated to be in the mail next week. For sponsorship information or to buy tickets, you can call us 979-532-1862 or go to whartonchamber.com/104th-annual-chamber-banquet.
People reacted enthusiastically to our banquet theme last year (The Roaring ’20s), so we have been encouraged to do something off-the-beaten path again. So we are! It’s going to be “The Groovy ’60s.”
For those of you who lived through the ’60s (like me), we want celebrate the cooler things, like Hair – lots of it!
Flower Power. Bell bottoms. The Beatles. The hippies. And far-out art. (By the way, do you remember Andy Warhol?)
We will have era-appropriate music provided by DJ Joey Pennington.
Meanwhile, we are planning one more event, and that’s leadership. Shannon Haltom, a Maxwell Leadership Certified Trainer, will be the speaker at the chamber’s Feb. 17 Lunch and Learn at the Wharton Civic Center.
Halton is also owner of Run Your Race Leadership Consulting Service based in Wharton.
You can contact us for Lunch and Learn tickets at whartonchamber.com/lunch-and-learn.
