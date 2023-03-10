Dear editor,

As an active member of Wharton County Historical Commission and Wharton County Heritage Partnership, I want to share our perspective on the $8.75 million grant funding affordable housing in Wharton. The grant originally was to Wharton ISD, but the previous board of trustees agreed to transfer it to A2J Holdings, an Austin company, to build 34 HUD-financed housing units. Over the years the school on the site has been known as Stephen F. Austin, Abell Street, and Minnie Mae Hopper Elementary School. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.