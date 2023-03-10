As an active member of Wharton County Historical Commission and Wharton County Heritage Partnership, I want to share our perspective on the $8.75 million grant funding affordable housing in Wharton. The grant originally was to Wharton ISD, but the previous board of trustees agreed to transfer it to A2J Holdings, an Austin company, to build 34 HUD-financed housing units. Over the years the school on the site has been known as Stephen F. Austin, Abell Street, and Minnie Mae Hopper Elementary School.
Housing has been a problem here for a long time, and the grant will allow the community to address some housing needs. Returning the school to its original purpose, however, would allow the community to provide educational opportunities for many more, including WISD families, college- and career-bound youth, newcomers, and the elderly. The reality of education in America nowadays demands breadth of opportunity, and this school can be restored for that.
Since Hurricane Harvey, many new homes have been constructed in Wharton, and we see wonderful upgrades of existing homes all over town. Currently, there are 4-5 projects under construction or completed for housing within the city limits of Wharton. What are not seen are new educational facilities to expand learning opportunities.
We feel the ideal plan for the 4.45-acre property would be to return it to its original purpose, education. Nonprofits such as the RISE Project could occupy some of the classrooms, and a portion of the building could be dedicated to telling the story of Little School of the 400 and the role it played in preparing non-English-speaking preschoolers for the first grade. This program became the national program Head Start, and it started here. The old school is a fortress, built at a time when people didn’t have lots of money but gave what they had because they believed strongly in the power of education. We see no reason for the proposed housing to happen in the historic school when many other sites are available.
Chair, Wharton County Historical Commission and member Wharton County Heritage Partnership
