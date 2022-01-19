It was Sunday evening, around 8 p.m. when I received a call that there was a fire at Nan Ya Plastics.
Shortly after, I received videos and pictures from Abby King and our mayor. Immediately, there was a feeling of desperation, along with tears, and my mind returned to June of 1984. That’s when I started hearing the name Nan Ya Plastics, and this was all happening during the same time as I was burying a husband, moving to Wharton, finding housing and starting a new job at the chamber.
But then, one day I was informed by the secretary at the chamber, that Mr. Jack Wu wanted to visit with me. I did not speak his language and he spoke very little of mine, but we did fine. I did learn of the size of Formosa Plastics, and that it was one of the largest undertakings in the world by two brothers, Chairman Y.C. Wong and President W.T. Wong.
I soon learned that Nan Ya Plastics, whoich was already established in Wharton, was under the umbrella of the huge corporation, Formosa Plastics, of which I knew very little about at the time. We were two cultures learning about each other, and it took months and months for us to really get to know what they needed, such as tax abatements and how we could best work with our new company.
Norman Lee, who was their public relations representative, taught me a lot about their company. He would drop by my office almost every day, and each time I learned a little bit more about Nan Ya.
One day he said to me, “Y.L. Chang would like to see you at 9 a.m. at the factory,” which was frightening because I had heard that he was very hard to deal with. I called the mayor and the city manager, and asked them if they would like to attend the meeting with me, which they were unaware of, so I went by myself. I walked into a small board room, and was given some tea. Workers came in, one by one, bowed and had a seat at the table. Then, Y.L. Chang walked in with Norman Lee, and for three hours, I heard the reasons why they did not like Wharton and didn’t want to expand their business here.
The meeting was difficult, but their interpreter, Norma, helped both sides understand each other. They mentioned they had to go a mile and three quarters to get to the plant entrance. They could not get mail delivered, and could not get some of the foods they liked at the store. The last thing they said to me was that “no one from this community had come to Taiwan to say thank you.” And then I said, “You are right, we have not been good friends, but would you let us, as a community, try again to make you feel welcomed?”
I felt like I had been run over a 10-ton truck when I left, but I felt sure we could do better. I went to the post office first to talk to the post master, and he said all we had to do was get an outdoor mailbox. So, I went to Kleas Hardware, bought the mailbox, and it was installed immediately.
After making a visit to HEB, the manager started keeping fruits and vegetables that were familiar to the Taiwanese families who lived here and work at the factory. We also worked to get a shorter entrance to their plant from FM 102, and made it happen.
But the most important thing I learned in that meeting was that we needed to make a trip to Taiwan. I thought, based on our culture, that they would have asked us to come to Taiwan, but I understood that they expected us to come there to say thank you. In the meantime, with the help of one of the Nan Ya employees, we took an informative film about Wharton, which he had it translated by a Chinese television station, so that our new friends could learn more about our community.
While all of this was taking place, we met with the Wharton Industrial Foundation to plan a trip to Taiwan. We worked with a company that Nan Ya used to get our plane tickets at the best price. I remember that Bill Cline was a member of our industrial foundation, and one of his jobs was to find out which hotel in Taiwan was closest to the Nan Ya offices, and met our budget.
We called the U.S. embassy in Taiwan, and told them that we were headed there, and requested their assistance with any paperwork we might need for our trip. It took quite a while to put all of this together, and I believe eight or nine of us ended up making the trip. A week before we were to leave, Norman Lee said, Y.L. wanted me to give you a message.
“You can’t go to Taiwan because the Chairman is too busy and can’t see you,” he said.
To which I replied, “Norman, you go back and tell Mr. Chang that we are coming to Taiwan to tour the plant, regardless of who conducts the tour.”
Apparently, Madam Wong, the chairman’s wife, heard about the difficulty, and ordered him to come home and meet us at the airport in Taipei. We were rather surprised to see him, but from that time on, we became good friends, and still are today.
On several occasions, while they were building the plant, they would bring 30 engineers at a time from Taiwan. The apartments adjacent to the high school were initially built to provide housing for the engineers.
Dinner for the engineers always took place on Friday nights in Sugar Land, and I was invited to meet the group. At this time, it was unusual to have a woman around in a business setting. And Y.L. did everything he could to shock me. On this occasion, there were three tables of 10, and he told me that I must take a Saki cup (which is an alcoholic beverage) to each table and “Geonbae,” which means bottoms up, with each person seated at the tables!
Fortunately, one of the young engineers who I befriended, saw what Y.L. was trying to do. Somehow, this nice man substituted the saki with a weak tea, then personally poured each cup for me. After 30 cups, I sat down at my designated table, and Y.L. came over, looked at me and asked how I felt. I said, “I’m great, Y.L., this is a wonderful party.” And he responded with, “strong woman.” After that, we became good friends.
Another example of how gracious and wonderful Nan Ya has been to our town took place during the building of our new civic center. Y.C. Wong, chairman of Nan Ya, asked Mayor Garland Novosad what projects were going on in town. Mayor Novosad learned enough of the Chinese language to be very beneficial in conversation with our new friends.
He told him about the civic center project, and Y.C. sent his assistant to the car to go get his checkbook. He then wrote a check for a significant amount to assist with the completion of the civic center.
Early on, Sybil Inman became the secretary and administrator for Nan Ya. Sybil knew every inch of that plant, and she made things happen. Sybil was a true asset to Nan Ya and the Wharton community.
During any recession, there has never been an employee that has been laid off from Nan Ya. The next morning after the fire, every single employee was at work and were told that they still have a job. Nan Ya is very important to this community, and they will be rebuilding here! We, as a community, which benefits greatly from Nan Ya, should do all we can to continue our friendship. They have been such a joy to work with, and I’ve enjoyed becoming partners with our Nan Ya family. I hope that Wharton will continue to nurture this relationship for years and years to come.
So, I would just like to send a very heartfelt thank you to W.T. and W.L. Chang, for choosing to establish their business in Wharton, for a wonderful friendship, and please know how grateful we are for your presence in our community!
