Rep. Kitzman explains his impeachment vote

Fellow Texans of House District 85,
As many of you know, last week the Texas House voted to advance impeachment against Attorney General Ken Paxton.
I have had conversations with many of you that I am grateful for. That is why I wanted to sit and write a thorough statement on my decision, so that everyone in our district understands why I made the decision to advance the articles of impeachment to the Texas Senate for trial.
After thoroughly reviewing the evidence and arguments presented, I concluded that there was more than sufficient cause to advance the impeachment process to the Senate. The charges outlined in the articles of impeachment against Paxton are not just serious; they are outrageous. They are a slap in the face to every Texan who believes in the rule of law and the integrity of our public offices.
Without the ability to abuse the power of his office, Texans may have a chance to see a fair trial of the attorney general. It will now be the Senate’s job to hold a trial for Attorney General Paxton, where he will have every opportunity to prove his innocence.
I want to address the key questions I considered before casting my vote:
Is there sufficient evidence to support each charge, and does it justify impeachment?
The evidence presented was not just compelling; it was infuriating. The allegations are serious, and if proven true, they unquestionably warrant impeachment by the Senate.
What are the potential impacts of this impeachment on the functioning of the attorney general’s office and the state government?
While the impeachment process may cause temporary disruption, I firmly believe that upholding the rule of law and maintaining public trust in our institutions is paramount. We cannot allow fear of disruption to deter us from seeking justice.
How will this impeachment process and its potential outcome align with our commitment to upholding the rule of law and the principles of the Texas Constitution?
The impeachment process is a constitutional mechanism designed to hold public officials accountable for their actions. By voting for impeachment, we are not just upholding the rule of law and the principles of the Texas Constitution; we are defending them.
Under the timeline of events and according to the Texas Constitution, is impeachment lawful at this point in time?
Yes, the impeachment process is being conducted following the Texas Constitution. Many are misinformed that the impeachment is untimely due to Texas State Law; however, the Supreme Court of Texas has set precedence on this matter in a prior case of impeachment where the same argument was made.
What are the potential consequences for the public trust in our institutions, and how can we best uphold this trust?
While the impeachment process may cause some to question our institutions, it is also an opportunity to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to accountability and the rule of law. We can uphold and strengthen public trust in our institutions by conducting this process with transparency, fairness, and a steadfast commitment to justice.
I didn’t offer to serve our district, to allow corruption to thrive. I campaigned on fighting to stop it, and I have kept that promise.
