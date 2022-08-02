Dear editor,
Heads up, drivers in Wharton County! This letter is to you. As a licensed driver in Texas for 50-plus years, I don’t know when or why some drivers have stopped using turn signals as if they were optional.
Dear editor,
Heads up, drivers in Wharton County! This letter is to you. As a licensed driver in Texas for 50-plus years, I don’t know when or why some drivers have stopped using turn signals as if they were optional.
I doubt if I’m the only driver in our area that has noticed this trend. I just know that not only is it annoying, but it is also downright dangerous! If you know that you’re going to turn at the stop sign or traffic signal, then your turn signal should be blinking well before you start into the turn, not at the very last millisecond.
Other drivers need to be able to accurately read your “car language.” You know, that’s how we figure out what the other drivers around us are going to do, so we can respond safely. Maybe we need to change lanes or slow down if we see your car braking or slowing down.
By all means, we always need to know if you are planning to make a turn. Everyone has someplace they are going and we all deserve to arrive safely. We share these streets and roads. How about we follow the law and use our turn signals as we have always been required to do?
Linda Butcher
Wharton
