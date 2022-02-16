Dear editor,
In his op-ed essay in last Saturday’s Wall Street Journal (“When Asked for Your ‘Pronouns,’ Don’t Answer”), Colin Wright discusses current efforts by some “woke” writers to decouple terms like “man” and “woman” from biological sex by substituting terms like “they” or “them,” to avoid associating persons with stereotypical gender roles.
Wright labels such efforts “demand[s] for conformity with a regressive set of ideas.” The same criticism applies to the wording of the Republican propositions in Tuesday’s Republican Party primary election.
John Balcer
Wharton
