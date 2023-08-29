During my years happily working in the Pumpkin Patch, I took note of weather happening. Beginning in late September, when an 18-wheeler stuffed full of pumpkins arrived, the weather was always oppressively steamy. The pumpkins were delivered from a New Mexico farm and it took an army of people to offload them. Using wheelbarrows, wagons and any manual transport vehicle with a wheel, the volunteers delivered tons of the orange orbs to waiting pallets.
From this moment of early preparation, the Pumpkin Patch became a force of nature. From September through early November, we all had our shifts to fulfill. Parents brought their babies and children, often dressed in costume, with grandparents in tow for photo opportunities. For many, the Pumpkin Patch was an annual destination during which familiar friendships were renewed, even if for a moment in the day. It was a gleeful time for all, with the burnt orange of hundreds of pumpkins reminding everyone of the holiday festivities to come. And cooler weather.
The Patch’s first few weeks were hot and sweaty. The occasional rain events that swept through caused chaos in the makeshift, open-air ‘office’, with papers flying. While rains did cool things off blessedly and briefly, the aftermath humidity slammed hard.
By the second week of October, it was time to bring a sweater along. Most days, the heat won and the sweater stood down. But just weeks after the autumnal equinox, when day and night are almost equal in time, the weather begins to obey physics. The days become ever so slightly cooler and ever so slightly less humid.
By the third week of October, most days are cool enough for the sweater. The breezes are almost chilly. The nights are getting longer and the sun has less time to radiate its heat. Weather’s effects begin to accelerate and by the fourth week in October, we all accept the fact that yes, thankfully, weather happens.
As October progresses, the number of visitors to the Pumpkin Patch increases daily and the atmosphere is of a rambunctious circus. Bolstered by a second delivery, the pumpkin inventory is vast and there are pumpkins as far as the eye can see. For children and grownups alike, the visit to the Pumpkin Patch is joyous.
But even Pumpkin Patches must come to an end. Inevitably, there are pumpkins that haven’t sold, plus the dozens that couldn’t take the heat and had been removed to the pumpkin cemetery, usually a large box that had a distinctive odor. Farmers came for the discards and leftovers for their chickens or hogs, making the entire operation one of elegant, circular benefit.
Cool weather will arrive but the brutal summer of 2023 will not soon be forgotten. As we head for the Pumpkin Patch, with our sun- fried wiper blades bravely swishing water from our windshields, we will remember and embrace that magical time of every fall and every spring, when thankfully, weather happens.
Teri Mathis is an author and businesswoman living and working in Wharton. Look for her columns on Wednesdays.
