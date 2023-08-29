During my years happily working in the Pumpkin Patch, I took note of weather happening.  Beginning in late September, when an 18-wheeler stuffed full of pumpkins arrived, the weather was always oppressively steamy. The pumpkins were delivered from a New Mexico farm and it took an army of people to offload them. Using wheelbarrows, wagons and any manual transport vehicle with a wheel, the volunteers delivered tons of the orange orbs to waiting pallets.

From this moment of early preparation, the Pumpkin Patch became a force of nature. From September through early November, we all had our shifts to fulfill.  Parents brought their babies and children, often dressed in costume, with grandparents in tow for photo opportunities. For many, the Pumpkin Patch was an annual destination during which familiar friendships were renewed, even if for a moment in the day. It was a gleeful time for all, with the burnt orange of hundreds of pumpkins reminding everyone of the holiday festivities to come. And cooler weather.

