Airline humor now departing from Gate 6

A flight attendant once told me “We’re eatin’ up the competition. You may think I’m bragging but it’s a sorry dog that won’t wag its own tail.”
I like to think I’m partly responsible for that line of reasoning. Years ago when a major airline was just starting up I received a call from their advertising department. They offered to fly me free to their hub, and pay me in peanuts and pretzels. If they liked what they heard they would fly me back home for just peanuts.
The agency consisted of a half dozen young, slightly unstable Einstein’s who had run out of airspeed and ideas at the same time.
“We’re the laughing stock of the airlines.” I was told that as if it was the root of the problem. They wanted me to brainstorm with them on a campaign to improve their tarnished image. The theory was that a humorist should be able to counteract the jokes that the public was making about Tinker Toy planes, late arrivals, and lost luggage.
They seemed stunned when I asked “How many of you are Aggies?” None of them were. “That’s the problem,” I said, “If you knew how to take a joke and tell one on yourself you’d get the publicity you’re looking for and people would respect you when they found out what sterling qualities you really have.”
They muttered to each other and one actually said, “Are you serious?”
“Of course not you numbskull,” I said, as I head slapped him, “you guys have got to do the thinking of three men instead of one; Larry, Moe and Curly … Harpo, Groucho and Chico, get it?”
“That’s six,” said a blonde female without cracking a smile. If it had been 16 she would have had to take her shoes off.
So I used the old line, “Let’s go back to fundamentals. This is an airplane…”
“Not so fast,” said another blonde, this time a guy.
Finally they got the picture. I outlined a program in which they would cover basic information but make it funny enough that people would listen. I even suggested that a crew member that had the gift of gab make jokes about the day’s news headlines after liftoff. An example in today’s world would be something like, “Earthquakes were reported this morning in Haiti. The ground shook so violently that several patrons in a bar were knocked to their feet.
“A Toyota started itself up this morning at the airport parking lot and attacked a Mercedes, two Fords and a Chevy.
“The economy continues to worsen. The nation’s top financial consultant, Malcolm Quickstudy, was quoted as saying the government think tank was on it and would release a statement as soon as the full committee sobered up. Which brings me to the happy thought for the day, anybody want a cold beer? Get out your drink tickets here we come.” (To be continued next week).
