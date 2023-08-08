As the new school year begins, let us take a moment to think of John Amos Comenius with gratitude.
A 16th century Moravian bishop, he introduced a number of educational concepts and innovations including pictorial textbooks written in native languages instead of Latin, teaching based in gradual development from simple to more comprehensive concepts, lifelong learning with a focus on logical thinking over dull memorization, equal opportunity for impoverished children and education for women.
He also believed heavily in the connection between nature, religion and knowledge, in which he stated that knowledge is born from nature and nature from God.
Comenius’ grand vision was that all young people be given the opportunity to learn, to improve their lives and to be productive citizens. In the inimitable words of Dr. Seuss:
You have brains in your head.
You have feet in your shoes.
You can steer yourself any direction you choose.
But school today is hard.
The bureaucracy that has become the American public school system flattens the joy of teaching, which inevitably leads to reduction in students’ joy of learning. PreK, kindergarten, elementary, middle and high school should be drenched with the joy of learning and of the habit of seeking more knowledge.
There is no simple solution, but there are bright spots.
In extra-curricular organizations, such as FFA, Future Business Leaders of America, HOSA Future Health Professionals and 4-H, to name a few, students are challenged to participate in life-skill exercises.
They learn things like public speaking, parliamentary procedure and job interviewing as they compete for chances to advance to regional, then state, then national competitions.
If our students can be encouraged to join and participate, and if mentors and leaders give it their best efforts, kids can enter the sometimes-brutal world of adulthood with confidence in one or more skill sets they have achieved. And employers appreciate that effort.
But the three Rs remain of utmost importance.
I read and judge college seniors’ business plans in an entrepreneurial degree program. The utter failure of grammar, punctuation and ability to communicate via the written word is frightening – if children aren’t learning how to write well, who will write the next Declaration of Independence? Who will write speeches like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech? Who will write the laws of this land so they can be settled fairly?
While reading and writing must be the focus of the education business, physical education is also important.
To complement ‘book learning’, Comenius emphasized the developmental importance of movement and exercise - he believed that giving children stimulating play experiences was key to overall education. He also strongly believed that children should understand the reason for rules.
From Comenius’ lips to God’s ears!
Let us applaud John Amos Comenius, the Father of Education. It seems he is speaking to us through the centuries and we should listen.
