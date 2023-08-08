As the new school year begins, let us take a moment to think of John Amos Comenius with gratitude.

A 16th century Moravian bishop,  he introduced a number of educational concepts and innovations including pictorial textbooks written in native languages instead of Latin, teaching based in gradual development from simple to more comprehensive concepts, lifelong learning with a focus on logical thinking over dull memorization, equal opportunity for impoverished children and education for women.

