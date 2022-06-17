The other night my wife Sandy and I watched “Meatballs,” the 1979 comedy starring Bill Murray.
I had not seen it in decades but somehow was not surprised at how many of the lines from that movie I still had memorized. I may not remember why I walked into a room or a request from Sandy to bring something to her just seconds after she asks, but old movie quotes and song lyrics are deeply engrained in my gray matter.
“Meatballs” in particular was a favorite because it was not only funny, it was about a summer camp from the perspective of the misfit counselors. I worked on camp staff for four summers in the early 1980s at the Ben Delatour Scout Ranch in Red Feather Lakes, Colorado. “Meatballs” was kind of a bible/survival guide for us.
Just seeing the big hair, short shorts, and tube socks brought back so many totally gnarly memories. Although we were Boy Scouts, most of us Eagles, our off-hours behavior more closely resembled the Camp Northstar staff than the clean-cut do-gooders you might expect.
In my first couple of seasons we usually had a cooler of beer on hand (none of us were old enough to buy it and it was prohibited on camp grounds). We also maintained a “library” of “Playboy” and “Penthouse” magazines. Several of us chewed tobacco (also prohibited). In hindsight, we should have been busted many times over for breaking the rules. Fortunately, our adult leaders were no saints and looked the other way at our shenanigans, mostly for the same reasons.
We used to spend evenings in the staff lounge playing Dungeons and Dragons while listening to “Star Wars” soundtracks on cassette tapes. I once competed in the Miss BDSR contest, if you can imagine a bunch of boys dressed in drag for a beauty pageant. One time we had an impromptu staff retreat at a remote cabin on the property. I won the bobbing for oranges in flour game (just like bobbing for apples, but much more disgusting). That ended in a flour fight.
My first year on staff I was one of the few who owned a car. It was a 1969 Dodge Polara. One night a bunch of us decided we would make a run to the nearby town of Rustic to do laundry, which was code for “beer run.”
We filled every seat in my car, with some sitting on laps and a couple guys in the trunk (clearly there was no room for dirty clothes). Rustic was down a very steep, dirt road. I was riding my brakes hard and kicked up a lot of dust. Before we got to town, the two in the trunk began banging loudly. We stopped and found them drenched in sweat and nearly suffocating from the dust. We aborted the run and returned to camp with the trunk open. I later had to replace my brake pads.
For a couple of weeks each July the Cheyenne Frontier Days took place nearby in Wyoming. That always made for a great weekend escape. Normally we would buy concert tickets. One time my buddies and I went up, broke as usual, wanting to at least hear the Oak Ridge Boys. As we walked around we found an unlocked gate to the rodeo grounds, so we snuck in and watched the concert for free.
A bonus that we had on staff was the ability to see free movies on the weekends. The father of one of my comrades owned a string of movie theaters in Fort Collins and he usually treated us to private screenings or early showings of popular movies, and not all of them were rated G or PG, if you catch my drift.
My first summer was spent on the kitchen staff, which was exhausting. We worked many long, hard hours. My last three summers I was the mountain man. I lived in a tee-pee, wore buckskins, and taught wilderness survival and Indian lore merit badges. That was the life!
Mornings, however, were challenging. My campsite was a quarter mile downhill from the showers. Each morning I made that hike. The temperature was usually in the upper 40s to mid-50s. The shower building didn’t have a roof and the water only ran as long as you held the knob. We remedied that with a piece of string. Still, a steep hike and cold shower is a heck of a way to start your day, especially before the first cup of coffee.
My tee-pee was in the middle of a meadow and I recall one evening stepping out to relieve myself while holding a pen light in my mouth, shinning a spotlight you know where and then hearing a lot of distant laughter.
Of course, we were not always bad. We did do a lot of Boy Scout-like things, but they’re not as much fun to talk about as the naughty stuff. I kept a journal while I was there and for the past 35 or so years have been wanting to write a book about my experiences. Seeing “Meatballs” again is a reminder that I really need to do that, right after the book I’ve been working on for nearly eight years about the Texas Revolution re-enactments.
And after this, I can see that I’m going to have some explaining to do to my wife and children, who never knew much about this part of my life, assuming they read this. And yes, this is a test to see if they’re reading my columns, so don’t tell them!
Joe Southern is the managing editor of the Wharton Journal-Spectator and the East Bernard Express. He can be reached at news@jounral-spectator.com.
