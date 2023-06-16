The last two weeks our table has been graced with a steady assortment of delicious garden-fresh vegetables, thanks to the generosity of our gardening friends and the local Farmers’ Market.
First, sweet corn on the cob, then large zucchini, followed by luscious tomatoes and splendid cucumbers! Today, my wife is making a quick trip to the nearby Farmers’ Market to get some garden-fresh okra, our first of the season.
When my Wendish ancestors immigrated to Texas from Germany in the 1800’s, they brought with them a taste for their favorite vegetables, — kohl-rabi and cucumbers. Most folks in Germany did not eat, and some did not even know about okra, so by coming to Texas, my ancestors were first introduced to okra, being very popular in Texas and the rest of the South.
In fact, many of us Texans like to believe okra originated in Texas. They didn’t! Okra were brought from Africa, and were also very popular in Turkey, the Middle East, India, Greece, South America, and the Caribbean. Most Europeans don’t ear okra.
So, most of the world’s okra crop is not grown in the United States, where the largest okra crops are grown, not in Texas, but in Florida.
Despite their ethnicity, my parents loved okra, and they grew a lot of it. My mother, who knew nothing about Cajun cuisine, loved okra gumbo. My brother and I thought it was too slimy, and did not like it.
Fortunately, my father liked fried okra best, and he also liked pickled okra. Just like his sons, he did not care for gumbo, so to please Daddy, my mother would fry okra similar to the way she fried fish, covered in cornmeal and fried in bacon grease.
All of us loved pickled okra, herself included, thus Mama pickled about as many jars of okra as she did of pickles, though in pint jars rather than quarts.
My parents listened to the Grand Ole Opry, broadcasting on radio from Nashville, Tennessee, for as far back as I can remember. And, at first, lacking proficiency in the English language, I thought it was called, “The Grand Ole Okra.” As a child, I knew the word “okra,” but not the word “opry,” which was a folksy version of “opera” (which I also did not know). Since I liked the Grand Ole Opry as much as I liked fried and pickled okra, “Grand Ole Okra” was a good misnomer.
My love for fried and pickled okra continues to this day, but I have never become a connoisseur of okra. I am told that those who are connoisseurs prefer the Louisiana Green Velvet variety, Clemson Spineless, and Cow Horn, Clemson Spineless being the first choice.
I have never seen a fried or pickled okra I wouldn’t eat, so I won’t quibble over varieties, — just serve me any “grand ole okra.”
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of three books, It Must Be the Noodles, Open Prairies, and Tanka Schoen.
