There’s a fortune in cookies

Doc Blakely

I have a friend who thinks Sushi is an oriental lawyer who sues only women. Languages can be tricky.

In a Chinese restaurant recently I complimented the chef and asked him to come out. He was a she and didn’t speak English but bowed politely, smiled and said some things that had the right tone so I asked the waiter to translate for me. He said, “She from Thailand, we have no idea what she says either.”

