There’s a fortune in cookies

I have a friend who thinks Sushi is an oriental lawyer who sues only women. Languages can be tricky.
In a Chinese restaurant recently I complimented the chef and asked him to come out. He was a she and didn’t speak English but bowed politely, smiled and said some things that had the right tone so I asked the waiter to translate for me. He said, “She from Thailand, we have no idea what she says either.”
“So how does she know what dish to cook when you turn in your orders?” I asked.
“Everything got numbers,” our waiter told us, “she fluent in numbers.”
So I gave her a thumbs up sign, rubbed my belly and held up 10 digits. She smiled, rubbed her own belly and held up two digits. My waiter translates again, “She say no, she only got two children.” So much for my international sign language.
So when I got the traditional fortune cookie I expected to get some fractured translation like, “If you see red fish riding yellow bicycle in desert you blame BP,” but instead I got one that actually made sense. It read, “Things turn out best for the people who make the best of the way things turn out.”
That’s not as funny as “Duck who fly upside down quack up” but it was profound and got me to thinking. Sometimes I do my best thinking over a plate of strange food I can’t identify. So I’ve written some of my own sayings that should qualify for the dough market:
Man who thinks zero calories in cold ice cream has IQ to match.
Congress who not listen to people become deaf and dumber.
Always start diet on full belly.
Brave was he who first ate an oyster.
Trillions mean little to beggars and bar maids.
Never kick a dog that shows his teeth.
Flood is always danger when you live on river of discontent.
Guns don’t kill people, especially armed people.
Not hard to write humor when have whole government working for you.
Too much liquor make you see double and feel single.
No matter what you do next with mouth full of too hot soup is wrong.
Never eat anything that is looking at you.
Good, bad and ugly sleep in same bed only if they are deaf, dumb and near-sighted.
Nothing more exhilarating than to find old money in new suit, or new money in old suit, or forget suit altogether.
Help a man when he is down and out and he will remember you next time he is down and out.
Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day, teach him how to fish and best to keep eye on boat.
When someone harms you write his name in sand so wind can erase it then put curse on him so evidence gone.
Why you read fortune while you spending one eating out?
