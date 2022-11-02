Head ’em up, move ’em out

Recently I was telling some stories about some of my earliest memories and my son, Mike, said I should write some of these down to preserve for hysterical purposes.
I said, “You mean historical purposes?”
Recently I was telling some stories about some of my earliest memories and my son, Mike, said I should write some of these down to preserve for hysterical purposes.
I said, “You mean historical purposes?”
He said, “Interchangeable in this family.”
So, I hope to add some of these stories to this column from time to time. And at my age time is running out so I better get started.
One of my earliest memories of any consequence was of a legendary man of the old west, Ab Blocker 1856-1943, who went up the trail with the first Longhorn herd driven from South Texas to Abilene, Kansas, that opened the Chisholm Trail from San Antonio to the rail heads in Kansas.
From 1867-1871 this repeated feat, which averaged 82 days, moved 1 ½ million head of cattle from South Texas to Abilene, Kansas, before rails and vehicles took over the task. But Abner Pickens Blocker and his brother John were famous in their time for having lived history and some say responsible for pulling Texas out of a terrible economic slump after the Civil War.
I never met John but I remember Ab clearly although I was only 3 years old when I first met him. Ab never put his hands on the steering wheel of an automobile or learned to drive. He thought automobiles were dangerous and would only ride in one if he trusted the driver, and my father, Jim B. Blakely, was one he trusted.
I never quite figured out how they met but my dad had a way of making friends with a wide circle of characters in Duval County where we lived. Interesting because my dad was working sweeping floors and cleaning up at the Dixie Iron Works where he later learned the welding and machine trade and eventually opened his own oilfield repair business.
But Ab used to ride his horse right by the old Dixie Iron Works when he went to town for groceries every week or so. We lived in a house provided for my family right beside the shop so I saw him too.
He carried his grocery sack (a mesh sack salvaged from a grapefruit purchase) hung from the saddle horn. His hat was felt with a Carlsbad crease sometimes called the Tom Horn. He wore a wool sweater winter and summer. You could tell when it was summer when he only fastened the top button, a trick he said cowboys learned from the Arabs.
Wool protects from the sun and air flow cooled the body. When it was cold you simply buttoned everything. An ornate, handmade, rawhide, braided quirt always hung from a leather loop on his right hand. He never took it off his hand when he dismounted no matter the occasion. Levi jeans, boots and spurs and a coiled rope tethered to the horn completed the outfit.
For several years, every Fourth of July Ab would ride his horse to our place where we had a pen shaded by a big salt cedar tree for his horse, and he would ride in the car with me and Dad to the see the annual Cotulla Rodeo. I always sat in his lap and listened to him lecture my dad on careful driving. (To be continued)
