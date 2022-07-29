Regarding the news story “WEDCO approves up to $10,000 for new logo,” I was beyond disbelief that of all the things our community needs, a government or quasi-government agency would allocate that amount of money for a more “forward looking” logo.
The Seal of the City of Wharton was designed in 1982 commemorating the founding of our city and county in 1846 by the Legislature of the State of Texas. Wharton was named as the county seat of the newly founded Wharton County in honor to two great Republic of Texas heroes, William and John Austin Wharton whose portraits hang in the dining room of the Governor’s Mansion. The monument that serves as the centerpiece of the seal is a depiction of the Dickson Monument that honors the ultimate sacrifice of our sheriff who gave his life to assure the safety of his residents. Is there any higher calling?
Now, it is apparent that those who wish to change the city seal never bothered to research what it represents. Maybe they prefer to ignore the incredibly “forward looking” philosophy of those men. They built Texas and dreamed that it would become the majestic living symbol that it is today! What greater lesson can be imparted to those who would choose to move their business here?
By the way, the original seal was designed for no charge on a napkin at the soda fountain of the Wharton Drug Store by professional artist and photographer Michael Morgan. Another secret – the two profiles were that of Gov. Albert Clinton Horton, a pioneer resident of Wharton, because profiles of the Wharton brothers do not exist.
