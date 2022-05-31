May 1927 Grads: WHS 44, ECHS 32, EBHS 3
July 21, 1927: Trustees vote to send letters to all teachers “not to run around at night during weekdays or school nights…” Rosewald Fund will provide funds for 7-room colored school on a site not less than 2 acres. White schools open September 5, colored October 3.
November 5: “Be it resolved…WISD to not set rules now existing to regulate conduct of teachers outside of school…only for time spent on campus….”
November 21: 2-acre tract west of RR tracks gift to WISD by colored patrons for new school. WISD asks City to open a street to run along front of new school to connect with streets on both sides. Bids for school: C E Jopling $11,995, Kenedy $11,132, Gordon $13,550, S P Hobbs $11,150 who gets contract. Dunbar Colored 2-story school and lot sold to Negro Masonic Lodge Forest City #99 for $1,500; $500 cash, balance on note 6% int.
December 7: two acres purchased from L B Outlar next to 2 acres for new colored school.
February 4: 1928 300 tablet armchairs contract to Texas School Supply, Temple; 300 folding chairs for auditorium to C A Bryant Co, Dallas; $29.95 per dozen.
May 2: WISD scholastic census 2,598. M Blair Autry retained as Superintendent, E W Summers Principal high school, Bertha Smith Principal Elementary, Mrs J F Estill Principal Ward [Mexican], W I McCain Training School principal. Sam Houston High School to switch from coal to gas heat. WISD Grads: 25 females, 15 males.
June 15: Old Dunbar 3 lots plus building on Bay City Rd sold to Dr T M Neal $550. [May have been near Mother Zion church lots]
1928-29 Term: WISD Superintendent Autry expects all students in all grades to respect their teachers. School is a business and pupils will not be allowed to loaf, disobey, or idle away time spent in school. Teachers will assist students to develop mentally, physically, and morally. Parents are responsible to oversee study, homework, and attendance habits so their children become leaders of tomorrow.
March 1928: WISD schools do not meet current and future needs. Some classrooms have 50 pupils cramped 2 to a desk, old wooden buildings leak and dilapidated. Negro campus needs no less than 12 classrooms plus gym, library, restrooms and water fountains plus office for principal. Grades 6-8 need more classrooms, gym, cafeteria, shop, study hall, music room and manual training space. High school needs chemistry lab, physics lab, showers and lockers for gym. Home Ed needs 4 rooms to let girls learn in an actual home setting. Our Mexican students need new building for grades 1-4 that can also serve as social center for these families after school plus more bi-lingual teachers. Outlying colored schools need to be rebuilt using Rosenwald Fund that provides half of cost. These schools need a manual shop for training skills they need as adults.
March 8: WISD has $17,000 to build 3 new schools; however, to meet needs for all campuses it would cost $130,000 plus $20,000 for equipment. By keeping present property valuation and raising tax rate from 50 to 75 cents, 3 new schools can be built. If taxpayers support new rate, Wharton County could add a Junior College. [takes 18 years to acquire WCJC partly due to WWII]
September 5, 1928: All delinquent taxes 1915-1923 will be advertised in newspaper. Board elects to spend $500 for new dressing room for boys. 9/10: Bids sought to demolish old brick school and salvage bricks for reuse.
November 7: C E Jopling bid $1,800 to demolish brick school: wreck, clean, stack brick; draw nails and stack wood. J W Kearn to paint new school, remove old window putty and replace $762. [next few months lots of repair done to new school] WHS Tigers defeat El Campo Ricebirds 14-6 and secure District Championship held by El Campo past 2 years.
December 13: S P Hobbs bid $800: reflash roof at new school, renew plaster in basement and sills of windows. Board reserves right to determine cement/sand used for plaster. Edna defeats Tigers for Bi-Dist 19-0 [new in references are v/s older school]
February 6, 1929: New Ward [Mexican] school plans: 4 classrooms, 2 toilets to cost $17,000. M E Defee architect to present drawing of front elevation. S P Hobbs contract for WHS additional plastering on 2nd floor, basement closet, and fire wall $463.76.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.