Chamber has lots of activities coming up

Ronald Sanders

Mark your calendars as Alamo Lumber Company and Jetstream RV Community have set their ribbon cutting ceremonies with the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.

Jetstream, 2601 N. Richmond Road, will cut their ribbon at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, with an open house celebrating their expansion and new amenities until 3 p.m. that day.

