Chamber has lots of activities coming up

Mark your calendars as Alamo Lumber Company and Jetstream RV Community have set their ribbon cutting ceremonies with the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.
Jetstream, 2601 N. Richmond Road, will cut their ribbon at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, with an open house celebrating their expansion and new amenities until 3 p.m. that day.
Located at 1106 N. Richmond Road, Alamo Lumber will have its chamber ribbon ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 23. It will be a preview of their grand opening celebration Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25.
Lots more is happening. The 2023 Citywide Garage Sale will be Friday and Saturday June 2 and 3. You can find the sign-up form at whartonchamber.com/garagesale or at the chamber office.
We also are accepting applications for the inaugural Billie H. Jones Leadership Academy led by Shannon Haltom. Scholarships are available. The class will run seven months, meeting once per month, starting in October. Mornings will be workshops and afternoons will be field trips. Meals and transportation are included.
Remember, also, that the Wharton County Farmers Market is each Saturday morning at Riverfront Park.
And the next Wharton County Courthouse tour led by Jeffrey Blair will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6. The tour is free and lasting about one hour. You will hear and see firsthand how this building was almost lost, then loved and saved and fully restored.
And finally, the next Coffee With Your Cops will be 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Simply Divine Event Center, 300 W. Milam. May’s sponsor is Wharton Chevrolet GMC Ram Country Wharton, Brandon Krushall, and Eugene Smith. There is no admission charge.
