“He’s a strange bird!” That’s the slang expression people used in the past to describe someone who was rather strange-looking or acting.
Of all the many creatures known to humankind, I think the bird kingdom has produced some of the strangest, and most of them are water fowl. My favorite weird bird is the Shoebill, though the Pelican holds a close second.
As an artist who likes to photograph and sketch birds, I observe four categories of birds, — beautiful, plain, ugly, and strange, the pink Spoonbill being beautiful and the Shoebill with a beak like a Dutch clog, strange.
As a land-lubber from Lee County, my encounters with water birds on lakes and ponds were usually wild ducks and geese – while interesting to observe, not extraordinarily fascinating. My interest in beautiful and strange water fowl grew as I moved closer and closer to the Gulf of Mexico.
Back in the 1940’s, when I lived in Dime Box and fished in Flag Pond (now part of Somerville Lake), I saw Whooping Cranes. Some folks doubt that I did. While Whooping Cranes are still supposed to be seen in the general Austin area as well as Aransas Pass, sightings in Burleson County are rare, the Whooping Cranes almost becoming extinct in recent years.
Whooping Cranes were fascinating and the first large, long-legged fowl I ever saw. I did not know at the time they were the tallest birds in North America. I’m sure, as I have been told, they could easily be confused with Herons and Egrets, but there were no Herons and Egrets in the area at the time.
The finale to my moving closer and closer to the Gulf and getting to know water birds better was marrying a girl who not only grew up on Galveston Island but was also an amateur bird-watcher.
With her, I came to know and love the strange-looking Pelicans and the beautiful Pink Spoonbills (her favorites), the Great Blue Herons and the Great Egrets.
By teaching yourself to be observant, you can differentiate between the Great Egret and the Great Blue Heron, though they look somewhat alike. The Great Egret is a little smaller than the Great Heron, and the Egrets have black legs, whereas the Herons have lighter colored legs. Herons also have heavier beaks and shaggier breast feathers.
While the Pink Spoonbills, Great Blue Herons, and Great Egrets are elegant and beautiful, I still like the strange birds the best!
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of three books, It Must Be the Noodles, Open Prairies, and Tanka Schoen.
