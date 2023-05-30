In March, the WISD Board voted against a 4-day school week. The community strongly supported our decision. In May, the superintendent presented the board with a new calendar for the 2023/2024 school year for our approval. We assumed the calendar would reflect our decision. We were wrong.
The calendar was a return to a 4-day school week. The superintendent tried to slip one past us because he strongly supported the 4-day school week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.