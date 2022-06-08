Dear editor,
Fortunately the wife and I have survived our foray into the liberal, socialist wasteland that is called “Denmark.” God willing, we will make our break for freedom tomorrow at 9:30! Back to the land of low tax where we can be bankrupted by healthcare, killed in mass shootings or road rage incidents, or left to die penniless in the ditch!
Unlike the citizens of Denmark who pay up to 50% in taxes for free healthcare for life, free education, with students given a five-year $6,000/month stipend to live on while in school, of course anyone can, at any time go back to school for free if they decide to change careers. Six weeks of mandated paid vacation a year, one year of paid maternal child leave and six months of paid paternal child care leave. Naturally they have old age pensions and subsidized housing for the retired, leaving them with a paltry $1,000 or so per month walking around money. And of course, if they are homebound, they also have health aides who check on them routinely to assist in their care. How can they be so cheerful under such a tax burden!
Ernest Ondrias
Wharton
