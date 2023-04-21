Dear editor,
Dear editor,
The United States produces approximately 5.7 billion tons of CO2 per year.
If all of the land available for reforestation in the country, 88% of which is privately owned, it could remove/sequester roughly 500 million tons per year.
In 2020, 13% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions were offset by net sinks resulting from land use and forestry practices. One major sink is the net growth of forests, which remove carbon from the atmosphere, or about .75 billion tons. .5 + .75 = 1.25 billion tons (amount removed if we "reforested").
According to my sources, global carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels and industry increased 5.3% in 2021 to reach a record high of 37.12 billion metric tons.
According to recent research, forests collectively absorbed around 15.6 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide from Earth’s atmosphere each year between 2001 and 2019, while deforestation, fires, and other disturbances released an average of 8.1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.
According to a study, Earth’s current area which is covered with trees is 2.8 billion hectares. As per the researchers, there is a good potential area of 1.6 billion hectares which is available for reforestation, making it a total of 4.4 billion hectares.
It is difficult to estimate exactly how much CO2 could be sequestered by 1.6 billion hectares of forest as it depends on various factors such as the kinds of trees, how old they are, and the climate. However, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a single hectare (2.5 acres) of forest can take up somewhere between 1.65 and 30 metric tons (1.6 and 33.1 tons) of CO2 per year.
Ergo, if we planted trees on all available land, the numbers still don’t work, aside from the physical and legal efforts required.
Unless we move away from fossil fuels, then possibly.
Ernest Ondrias
Wharton
(0) comments
