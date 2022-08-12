Change bedsheets when a hurricane comes

Liz Moreno

When I think of preparing for a hurricane, I think of a wonderful, strange ritual my mother had when our family prepared for leaving our home during a hurricane … changing bedsheets before we left for safety.

The first time I noticed it was in 1961 when Hurricane Carla was approaching the Texas Gulf Coast and our family was preparing to go to a community shelter as we anticipated the storm. Mom was obviously pregnant with my baby sister and Dad decided it would be best for us to go where Mom would have help if she needed it. But before we left, we had to change the bedsheets. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.