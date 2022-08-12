Change bedsheets when a hurricane comes

When I think of preparing for a hurricane, I think of a wonderful, strange ritual my mother had when our family prepared for leaving our home during a hurricane … changing bedsheets before we left for safety.
The first time I noticed it was in 1961 when Hurricane Carla was approaching the Texas Gulf Coast and our family was preparing to go to a community shelter as we anticipated the storm. Mom was obviously pregnant with my baby sister and Dad decided it would be best for us to go where Mom would have help if she needed it. But before we left, we had to change the bedsheets.
I thought this was really weird. Why change bedsheets or even make the bed if there was a chance that we might have nothing to come home to? It seemed to me to be an exercise in futility. Of course, we always came back to our home, and thankfully it was intact. But the ritual baffled me until I grew up and now I find myself mimicking it, even when I go on a trip.
That September, I discovered that I really liked the feel of clean sheets. As I crawled under the covers I would bask in the crispness of the clean cloths. I would kick my legs in sheer joy at the feeling of the freshness. I smile even now remembering the experience.
Now that I am an adult, I find myself looking forward to sleeping in clean sheets. If I will be gone from home for a few days, for almost any reason, I’ll change the sheets before I leave. I’ve come to see it as a statement of faith, but also a reward for being faithful: A statement of faith because I believe I would return; and a reward for having done the task of changing the sheets.
How does this relate to inspiration? I’ve found that clean sheets are inspiring, first of all as an act of faith. Putting fresh sheets on the bed is a way of saying, “I look forward to the time I will return.” And sure enough, the anticipated return reaffirms faith.
Secondly, the clean sheets can represent the robe of righteousness that we receive when we accept Jesus into our hearts. Before he comes in, our lives are full of sin and confusion of all sorts. But after he has been welcomed into our lives, we are covered with his righteousness.
Yes, I know that is stretching it a bit. But isn’t it wonderful that we can be blessed with clean sheets and a reminder of the clean feeling we have when all our sins are washed away?
Have you changed your sheets lately?
Romans 1:17: For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, the just shall live by faith.
Isaiah 61:10: I will greatly rejoice in the Lord, my soul shall be joyful in my God; for he hath clothed me with the garments of salvation, he hath covered me with the robe of righteousness, as a bridegroom decketh himself with ornaments, and as a bride adorneth herself with her jewels.
Revelation 19:8: And to her was granted that she should be arrayed in fine linen, clean and white: for the fine linen is the righteousness of saints.
