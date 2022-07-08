Dear editor,
I played Babe Ruth baseball and then high school baseball on Tiger Field. I coached Babe Ruth baseball for six years and I am a former board member. My son played Babe Ruth and high school baseball on Tiger Field. I now have a grandson playing Babe Ruth baseball.
Babe Ruth baseball has been part of Wharton for almost 70 years. Think about that! How many youths have come and gone and how much revenue the Babe Ruth League has brought into the Wharton community over the years?
Why would anyone want to make it difficult for this league to stay in operation?
But yet that is what is happening. Wharton ISD wants to tear down the existing outfield fence and replace it with a chain link fence. Babe Ruth depends on the revenue from the advertisement signs that are on the current fence. These signs help keep the cost down so these kids can afford to play. I have looked at the fence, it only needs minor repairs in different locations to be put back in good shape. If you follow high school baseball nearly every field you go to has advertisement of some form on their fences.
There are other matters that need more urgent attention than the outfield fence. The net that protects spectators that sit in the bleachers needs replacing. It has holes in it and you better be paying attention if you are sitting in the stands. Field maintenance equipment needs to be replaced. The press box needs attention. More picnic tables could be added and I could go on and on.
Why would you want to replace a good outfield fence with one that wouldn't be as good and would also be dangerous to the kids?
The Wharton Babe Ruth Leagues over the years have hosted state tournaments, regional tournaments and even a World Series in Wharton.
I don't exactly see Wharton booming with growth and Babe Ruth baseball brings revenue to Wharton. In my opinion we need to promote youth activities, not try to remove them. I urge you to call your WISD superintendent and board members and tell them you oppose the destruction of the fence. Your taxpayer dollars could be spent more wisely.
Earl Yackel
Wharton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.