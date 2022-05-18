Lofty laughter lifts airline’s service

Many years ago I was an invited consultant to the advertising agency for a major airline. I’ll call them Air Chance. I had just suggested that they loosen up and joke about the day’s news, even joke about themselves like, “Welcome aboard folks, kick off your high heels, take off your girdles, but keep an eye on your belongings, some of our crew are too cheap to shop.”
I made a brilliant pitch to be their hired consultant if I do say so myself. These young advertising birds looked at one another, took a few notes and said, “Don’t call us. We’ll call you.”
The next day I was on an Air Chance flight and jokes were flying (yes, of course a pun was intended). They were joking about the news and everything else and they have been doing it ever since, and doing it well I might add, without my help. The flight attendants themselves make up some great lines, and they vary from flight to flight so you get variety, the spice of flight. Things like:
“Listen carefully to these mandatory instructions or you will be beat about the head and shoulders with a feather boa our captain wore to work this morning.”
“Here’s the way you fasten your seat belt. If you don’t understand how to click it and release it you were drawn from a shallow spot in the gene pool and should not be allowed to vote.”
“There are eight exits on this plane. Your flight attendants are pointing them out to you now, four over the wings, two in the fore cabin and two aft. Please study the emergency information card in the seatback in front of you. It’s right in front of the Playboy magazine.”
“In the event of loss of cabin pressure, oxygen masks will fall from the ceiling. Pull the tube to the full length to start the flow of oxygen, but not so far as to yank it out of the airplane. Put your mask on first and then check on your child or anyone acting like a child before deciding if you want him/her awake in a crisis.”
“If an emergency occurs and we lose electrical power, an emergency lighting system will illuminate the little strips in the floor which lead to the exits. Service will be discontinued at this point so please do not ask for one last beer. Now sit back, relax and enjoy your flight … or lean forward, get tense and develop an ulcer, your choice.”
Yep, they didn’t need my help after all except to get started in the right direction, which is up. I liked them a lot. Coming back from Las Vegas we made a very hard landing and a voice said, “Welcome to Houston Hobby folks, remain seated while the captain taxis what is left of the aircraft to the terminal. For you ladies who were asleep, check your hair, it’s a mess.”
