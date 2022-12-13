Proof my ancestor was a two-faced paleface

Thanks to Ancestry.com I have been able to verify what my father claimed all along, our family history goes back five generations to the Choctaw Nation in Mississippi.
My father always said his Choctaw blood came from an old Indian fighter, Thomas Martin, a native of Ireland because he was married to an old Indian, Mary Fry, a full blood Choctaw. Mary had taken the English name, some say because she thought it would be easier to get an American Express Card when they invented them.
The couple had a daughter, Patsy Martin, a half-breed who lo and behold was caught up in the discrimination movement created by Andrew Jackson who supposedly thought up the idea to move all these undesirables to a new housing development way out west where men are men and the women are glad of it.
Jackson even got Congress to carve out two of the most worthless pieces of land in the U.S., Oklahoma Territory and Indian Territory. Okla by the way is a Choctaw word meaning Red, and Homa means Man. Andrew Jackson wanted to bus everybody to their new home but Greg Abbott was not yet born so he said let ’em walk it.
There were not even any highways anyhow so they just made a trail where about 60,000 of them walked but less than half finished the trip. Choctaws called it the Trail of Tears and Death but government officials thought that was a bit harsh and pushed for just Trail of Tears.
Well, when they arrived at Fort Sill in Lawton, Indian Territory, my third-great-grandmother, Patsy Martin, 5 years old, had made it but her Choctaw mother Mary Fry and her Irish father, Thomas Martin (who could have skipped the whole trip because he was 100% Anglo, well maybe 95% if they could have taken a blood alcohol test from the days he spent in Irish pubs in Dublin).
So what happened to Patsy Martin? Here’s the strange part of this story. The U. S. Army had anticipated losing a lot of hikers along the way and when sickness, disease, starvation and accidents took their toll they just left the dead or dying where they fell. Mary Fry and Thomas Martin just disappeared and nature covered their tracks.
Patsy Martin was often lost in the crowd and somehow managed to get help from other members of the tribe. At the end of the trail is where the U.S. Army pitched in to do some good where much harm had been done by politicians. They had prepared an Indian school complete with dormitories and cafeteria similar to what they were accustomed.
Patsy Martin finished her education at Fort Sill, married my great-grandfather, Fred C. Blakely, a pharmacist and cattleman. They had a son, Perry Hall Blakely, my grandfather, who died young in an accident, but Patsy Martin Blakely continued to defy the odds. She smoked a corn cob pipe, using Blue Whale smoking tobacco and drinking Irish whisky. My father said that was what finally killed her. She lived to be 104 years old.
