Proof my ancestor was a two-faced paleface

Doc Blakely

Thanks to Ancestry.com I have been able to verify what my father claimed all along, our family history goes back five generations to the Choctaw Nation in Mississippi.

My father always said his Choctaw blood came from an old Indian fighter, Thomas Martin, a native of Ireland because he was married to an old Indian, Mary Fry, a full blood Choctaw. Mary had taken the English name, some say because she thought it would be easier to get an American Express Card when they invented them.

