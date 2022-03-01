Does anyone know the name of the state dog of Texas?
I am told it is the Lacey. News to me.
I was searching the internet for a breed of dog I discovered I couldn’t spell and wound up on the Chiriquajua Apache web site. Apaches used to strike fear into the hearts of settlers but now they preach love and understanding and for the right amount of golden rocks you can join the Apache Nation, sort of.
They do hint rather strongly that they want their territory back, which was most of Arizona and New Mexico. They had a lousy immigration policy just like we do and look what happened.
When the white man discovered America, the Apaches were doing just fine. The men hunted and fished and the women did all the work. And pioneers thought they could improve on a system like that? So they snuck in, plowed up the desert, shot all the Buffalo and built golf courses where they served firewater and traded pieces of paper for valuable stuff. No wonder the Apaches went on the warpath. Their economic system of trading hides and horses for goods had been replaced by colored paper.
Probably the most famous Chiraquajua was Geronimo, who everybody thought was a blood-thirsty savage. But underneath that fierce temperament, scowling face and steely eyes there beat the heart of a truly rotten politician. He could have gone to a community college one semester and been qualified for the senate, just like today.
Geronimo was fluent in Spanish since he did a lot of business in Mexico. The Chiraquajua Nation was one of the first to think of swimming the Rio Grande the other way where they traded for souvenirs like knives, guns, Tequila, horses and marijuana, the latter strictly for ceremonial purposes to see visions of purple snakes and Willie Nelson.
Geronimo was living a high life as a chief, with stock options, high rise teepees, medical benefits, sabbatical leaves and an attractive retirement program until the Long Knives started chasing him and the Great White Father sent word that he had to go on welfare. But to his credit he rejected the welfare idea and went straight into show business.
True, so help me Great Spirit. He made peace with the White Eyes and signed up with the William Morris agency to do Wild West shows with Buffalo Bill Cody. Now they paid him to whoop and holler in a rodeo arena and attack wagon trains. Only this time he is armed with a rubber tomahawk and scalping bald men wearing wigs that are jerked off. Their ketchup bill must have been a dandy.
After the show, Geronimo had a booth where he signed autographs and posed for pictures, always for a price. He was a leader of the proud Apaches and taught them the most essential words of English for survival … Master Card, Visa, American Express, and Discover.
