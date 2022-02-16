Dear editor,
Wow, I have never seen anyone as adept at throwing stuff at a wall as Earl Yackel. He is hard to refute because he spouts so many lies and mistruths that one letter is not enough to point them all out.
Briefly, a quick web search will show that his claims are all pretty much rated as false by all fact checking services and traditional news sources. The nonsense that he says is sourced from the Freedom Warriors is completely blown up by a simple web search. The Freedom Warriors as such do not show up on any web search other than as a Telegram chat account. Also, I have worked in healthcare for over 30 years and GSK and Pfizer are competitors, not partners, who had discussed forming a joint venture in their consumer health divisions but it fell through.
He epitomizes the old saying “If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with BS.”
Ernest Ondrias
Wharton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.