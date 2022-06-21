Away with words and deadpan comebacks

Many a false step is made by standing still,” goes the old Chinese proverb.
That got me to thinking, a dangerous exercise itself, about other clever sayings, some are as old as the great philosophers like Aristotle, Socrates, Simon and Garfunkel, and those guys, so I thought I’d write them down and share them. Here are a few random thoughts to which I’ve been exposed. As Yogi Berra has said, “You can observe a lot just by watching.”
I was on an exercise bicycle recently with a computer screen that asked things like weight, age, length of time you wanted to ride it, etc. I balked when it started asking for my social security number. But I finally gave in and put in a number to get it to work. The number was 2. I’ll bet that guy is going to be plenty mad but then again maybe he’s plenty dead anyway with that low a number. Anyway, the name of the machine was Diamond Back. When the screen lights up it has the initials DB on it. I remarked to a buddy close by, “How does this machine know my initials. That stands for Doc Blakely.” He deadpanned, “No that stands for dead butt.”
Then he lapsed into a coma and they drug him off to one side and disinfected the treadmill. How does one lapse anyway? And do you unlapse? My spell checker indicates you can do one but not the other.
A musician I know had a saying he was fond of, namely “Playing music is like walking down a dark hall with ghouls and goblins reaching out to grab you, guns and knives, bear traps and quicksand, danger at every beat. Of course there is also a negative side.”
Abraham Lincoln had a lot of sayings. One of them was about his opponent in a lawsuit. His opponent had made some pretty convincing arguments but Abe knew it was pure fabrication. So he countered the false facts with the truth. Then for good measure he told the story of a steamboat on the Mississippi that had a five-foot boiler and a seven-foot whistle. Mr. Lincoln told the jury that when this boat blew its own whistle it was dead in the water.” Lincoln won the case. Any similarity in this story to Joe Biden is purely … comical.
A Presbyterian friend of mine is always saying “Turn the other cheek.” Maybe that’s because sometimes he has it coming. He went to a Catholic wedding, as a guest, and afterwards was enjoying punch. His friend, the Catholic priest, who had performed the ceremony, was holding a shot of Bourbon. The wedding photographer asked them to pose for a picture and the priest held the glass behind his back. My friend said, “What’s the matter Father, you don’t want to be photographed drinking whiskey?” The priest replied, “It’s bad enough being photographed next to a Presbyterian.”
