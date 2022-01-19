Alzheimer’s and cold weather

I have a confession to make. I’m still trying to put away our outdoor Christmas décor.
It seems that every time I get started, it either rains, or another cold front blows through. Weather in our Lone Star State is always unpredictable, but this time I’m going to wear a jacket and tape an umbrella to my back and do it for sure.
For people living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, the abrupt weather swings we experience pose special challenges. Caregivers need to watch for signs of cold such as pale skin, acting sleepy, cold feet or hands or shivering, and make sure the person is dressed warmly in layers while inside. Monitor indoor temperatures, and act accordingly.
When it’s extremely cold, though, the best advice for going out is not to go out. However, if it can’t be avoided, take extreme precautions against slips, falls and cold air. Always walk next to the person who is living with Alzheimer’s, and be alert to what is underfoot. Make sure gloves and hats are worn, and keep as much skin covered as possible. Limit outdoor time as much as possible.
Body heat dissipates from older people at a much faster rate than younger people. Be on the lookout for chills and slowed movement. Once back indoors, warm up with blankets and warm liquids (not coffee, tea or other caffeinated products).
The cold weather will go away, but we are still left with COVID-19 and now the Omicron variant has joined the Delta. Remember that you can always get the latest information about the Association’s COVID-19 emergency preparedness guidelines for Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers in long-term or community-based care settings at https://alz.org/professionals/professional-providers/coronavirus-covid-19-tips-for-dementia-caregivers.
Scott Finley is media relations manager for the Alzheimer’s Association in Texas. He can be reached at scfinley@alz.org.
