Dr. Wallace:

There’s a really unusual situation at my school. A certain girl who is a junior like me is very popular with many guys, but she seems to have no girlfriends at all. I have one casual girlfriend, but we are not super close, so I’ve always done my best to be friendly to other girls in the hopes that one of them might have enough in common with me to start up a friendship.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.