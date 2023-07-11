The vaunted tomato! Not to everyone’s taste, certainly, but the growing of them is often the subject of conversation in the spring. And I, ever hopeful, have finally had a successful tomato-growing season. It’s been too successful, actually.
Most of my adult life, I believed that I didn’t much care for fresh tomatoes. Then one blessed day, an anonymous tomato grower left a bag of ripe tomatoes on the bench meant for school bus waiting with the grandsons. I dutifully brought the bag in and those red beauties wouldn’t allow me to toss them so I sat down, sliced one, salted it and enjoyed the most delicious epiphany I’d ever had, with the possible exception of escargot.
From that moment, I schemed and toiled to produce my own tomato crop, with little success, until this year.
Is it the raised bed? The bunny poop? The early season rain? Or was it the exuberance of the six Early Girls I planted, too late, I thought? Today, July 4th, I harvested a dozen more, to go with the dozens in the kitchen, awaiting yet more giving away, tomato pie and salsa-making. But I’m making a promise to myself that going forward, Independence Day will mean independence from the tomato patch – after today, all things tomato go into the worm bin for their pleasure and dining enjoyment.
Teri Mathis is an author and businesswoman living and working in Wharton. Look for her columns on Wednesdays.
