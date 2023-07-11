The vaunted tomato! Not to everyone’s taste, certainly, but the growing of them is often the subject of conversation in the spring. And I, ever hopeful, have finally had a successful tomato-growing season. It’s been too successful, actually.

Most of my adult life, I believed that I didn’t much care for fresh tomatoes. Then one blessed day, an anonymous tomato grower left a bag of ripe tomatoes on the bench meant for school bus waiting with the grandsons. I dutifully brought the bag in and those red beauties wouldn’t allow me to toss them so I sat down, sliced one, salted it and enjoyed the most delicious epiphany I’d ever had, with the possible exception of escargot.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.