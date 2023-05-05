With regards to Joe Southern’s column of April 29, 2023, I have found it more helpful in forging collaborative relationships by establishing common ground and working together to solve an issue. Publicly criticizing someone usually has the opposite effect.
Could our school district do better? Absolutely. Is it a question of leadership? I’m not sure. We’ve had four superintendents in 13 years. With Mr. Southern’s investigative expertise, it would be helpful if he found a Texas school district with similar demographics that has been successful in academic achievement as defined by the Texas Legislature.
And, instead of critiquing certain school board members for occasional errors, I encourage him to investigate the school board member whose primary residence is in Houston and has possibly violated her oath of office and most certainly school board ethics taught in TASB school board training, required of all school board members.
I will save him the trouble of investigating why WISD, at taxpayer expense, has a school resource officer at all school board meetings. Several years ago, during one of the meetings discussing the Hopper project, David Bucek Sr. rushed to the front during the meeting (not during the public comments time) repeatedly shouting “liars” and shaking his finger at both myself, as board president, and Supt. Herrington. It was very unnerving, and I wasn’t sure what parliamentary procedure required at that time, although I made a point to ask TASB later.
Mr. Southern also missed the opportunity to correct errors by not reporting on the misstatements and untruths stated in the Wharton County Historical Commission (WCHC) full-page ad about the Hopper project. Mr. Southern also continues to use the term “low-income” housing to describe the project despite that being a false statement and repeatedly being corrected about this.
If he was to investigate further, he would learn the reason WISD offered to be the grantee was so that $8.75 million dollars could be spent to benefit the City of Wharton, not to mention the fact that the property would return to the tax rolls and WISD receive $500,000. No other entity offered.
He would also learn that there were some legal issues with regards to the offer by the WCHC, in addition, neither our city nor WISD needs the educational building WCHS is proposing and its efforts to secure funding for such a building would affect funding for other nonprofits in our community which are already serving those purposes.
Lastly, as a rebuttal to Mr. Southern’s statement in a previous article, “WISD realized they did not need to be in the housing business,” I would draw his attention to other Texas school districts which offer housing for their teachers in an effort to address the housing shortage and to attract teachers. He does not know the reason WISD sold the property as it was discussed in closed session, although the vote to sell it was held in open session.
(Editor’s note: The residency of the school board member in question has been verified as Wharton. The “low-income” reference has long since been corrected.)
