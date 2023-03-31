Keeping the dead alive within us

From as long as anyone can remember, people have wondered about life after the grave. Some people seem to be obsessed with it, while others accept the fact of a beloved friend’s passing and some may marvel when they receive something that seems like a visit from beyond the grave.
When someone dies, friends and family offer comforting words like, “That person will always be with you as long as you have the memories.”
Philippians 1:3: I thank my God upon every remembrance of you.
I used to think that was a platitude, but then I saw the reality of the statement as I thought of some different ways the dead still speak.
When I was cleaning a store room at my house, I found packets of letters and cards with special messages, addressed to me. Each one of those was a visitation from beyond the grave. There were birthday cards, anniversary cards, little notes written on scraps of paper. There was nothing eerie or supernatural about it at all, but they were filled with love.
John 14:26: But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you.
My daughter loves to make strudel because my mom taught her how. She makes tortillas because her other grandma taught. As simple as they are, every time my daughter makes strudel or tortillas, or does anything like her grandmas did, she is having a visitation from beyond the grave.
Anytime a person does something that someone else taught them, then the memory of that loved one is visiting whoever they left on earth. Like the way someone folds clothes, or cooks a pot-roast or plays a game or tells a story. Memories are the things that the past is made of. Most are understandable but some touch heartstrings more than others. My husband had that situation recently as he was cleaning out his desk.
His previous wife knew she was dying from cancer. In the time that she had on earth, she tucked messages away for him in places where she knew he would find them. As he was cleaning out his desk, he found one of her notes carefully tucked away for him to find it. It was a melancholy moment for him, sparked by contact with a loved one from the past.
2 Timothy 1:3: I thank God, whom I serve from my forefathers with pure conscience, that without ceasing I have remembrance of thee in my prayers night and day.
Life is made of relationships with people who have crossed our paths, whether it be previous mates, parents, or grandparents.
Hebrews 12:1: Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us
After all is said and done, the greatest gift from beyond the grave is the gift that Jesus gave us before his cruel death on Calvary – the way He instituted what we now call Communion, or the Lord’s Supper. This sacrament is simple enough to be carried on anywhere throughout the world, yet profound enough to make an impact. Although Jesus did die, his death was not the end of his life. Thank God for his resurrection and thank God for every remembrance of him.
1 Corinthians 11:24: And when he had given thanks, he brake it, and said, Take, eat: this is my body, which is broken for you: this do in remembrance of me.
