On behalf of the Wharton County Library and its branches in El Campo, East Bernard, and Louise, I would like to thank the communities, individuals, small and big businesses of the county for their participation in our two major Summer Reading Programs for Children and Adults.
In the county more than 600 adults signed up for the Adult Summer Reading Program and more than 12,000 children & their families were served during the Children’s Summer Reading Program in June and July.
I would like to express my sincere gratitude for all your support, your understanding, and your generous donations to make our programs run successfully especially during still pandemic. With the help of these donations, the Wharton County Library could provide participants with interesting and educational programs, invite professional performers for children, and provide winners with gift cards and many other wonderful prizes.
The Library staff is proud to continue serving the community with high quality customer service providing all the services the Library offers with more new, educational, and interesting programs to come in 2024.
— Elene Gedevani, MLS, MA
Wharton County Library Director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.