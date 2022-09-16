Benefits of hunting hidden in plain sight

A common site in the morning lately has been people in camo showing up at a restaurant or getting gasoline, or spending money elsewhere around town.
It’s hunting season, and those camo shirts and pants are a reminder to me of the enormous impact hunting provides to our economy. If you hunt, you already know this. If you don’t hunt, or used to (like me), then this way of life can be taken for granted.
Corrie Bowen, the county’s agricultural extension agent, estimates that the hunting industry generates at least a $650,000 impact annually on the Wharton County economy.
Statewide, the most recent figures say the impact exceeds $1.6 billion. That’s according to the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University.
The components of that amount include such things and deer breeding, feed, fuel, and veterinary supplies.
Plus, there’s the outfitters, gun stores, hunting lodges, guide services, hunting leases, processing, hotels and motels, restaurants, convenience stores, and even the airport here.
We are blessed with the natural resources in Wharton County, and we are blessed with residents and visitors who cherish a way of life.
I recognize my own ignorance, but I know enough to admire those who are involved in hunting and hunting operations and certainly recognize the importance to our economy, our identity, and to agricultural in general.
And the lessons continue all the time.
