Benefits of hunting hidden in plain sight

Ronald Sanders

A common site in the morning lately has been people in camo showing up at a restaurant or getting gasoline, or spending money elsewhere around town.

It’s hunting season, and those camo shirts and pants are a reminder to me of the enormous impact hunting provides to our economy. If you hunt, you already know this. If you don’t hunt, or used to (like me), then this way of life can be taken for granted.

