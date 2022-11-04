Dear editor,
Republicans push myths to unbelievable limits. Supposedly Republicans are better for the economy. Really?
Why have the past three Democratic presidents inherited and had to battle back from Republican recessions? Bill Clinton got George H.W. Bush’s. George W. Bush left the great recession to Barack Obama. Barack Obama then left an economy benefitting from 91 months of growth to Donald Trump. Trump mismanaged the COVID epidemic and left the pandemic recession to Joe Biden.
Bush 43 and Trump’s biggest economic successes were tax cuts for the rich which greatly increased the wealth gap and led to (along with the recessions they passed along) to record deficits.
Not a record of Republican success to me.
U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and MAGA Republican Senators have made clear that the next Republican “economic successes” will be accomplished by “reforming” Social Security and more tax cuts. (Washington Post). The same Post article describes Sen. Ron Johnson, (R-Wis.) desire to eliminate Social Security’s and Medicare’s status as “entitlement” programs. Instead he wants to fund them on an annual basis as discretionary spending.
It is important to note that these two men are running for re-election and must be serious in their intent to take these radical actions.
Another myth is that Republicans are better at dealing with crime. Again – really? According the Washington Post, “Among the 10 states with the highest per capita homicide rates – Mississippi, Louisiana, Kentucky, Alabama, Missouri, South Carolina, New Mexico, Georgia, Arkansas, Tennessee – most were in the South and relatively rural.” They also mostly went for Trump and have Republican governors.
If you didn’t see this information on Fox News, you may not be moved by this information. However, maybe a few will and they will reject these Republican myths and start voting for Democrats who will improve education, health care and the economy for Texans.
By realizing these are myths, we can help Texas achieve its potential.
Jeffrey Dixon
Wharton
