Cigarettes and their substitutes court a new generation

Chuck Norris

I think we all could agree that preventing an addictive habit before it begins is the best course of action you can take.

The problem is, when it comes to young people, there is so much working against us when we try to provide such advice. Let’s look at smoking as an example. As I reported last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every day about 1,600 young people in this country will try their first cigarette.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.